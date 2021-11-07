Puducherry, Nov 7 (PTI) Puducherry Education Minister A Namassivayam on Sunday announced that the reopening of schools, both government and privately managed, has been put off in view of incessant rains in the Union Territory.

Also Read | Petrol and Diesel Prices in India on November 7, 2021: Fuel Prices Remain Unchanged; Check Rates in Delhi, Mumbai and Other Metro Cities.

He said in a release after holding discussions with the officials of Department of Education that the incessant rains is the immediate reason to put off the date of reopening of schools for Classes 1 to 8.

Also Read | SSC GD Constable Admit Card 2021 Released Online at ssc-cr.org, Here's How to Download.

The government would soon announce the fresh date to reopen the schools for these classes.

Namassivayam said holiday has been declared for Classes 9 to 12 on November 8 and 9.

The government had announced a few days ago that all schools would resume classes for students of 1 to 8 tomorrow. But the incessant rain has necessitated the postponement of the reopening date.

"Fresh date would be decided and announced soon," he said in the release.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)