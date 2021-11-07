New Delhi, November 7: The prices of petrol and diesel have been kept unchanged by the Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs) on Sunday, November 7 as well. The fuel rate have reached record-high with petrol price breaching the Rs 100-mark in several cities across the country. The fuel rates in the country witnessed a cut after the centre announced reduction in excise duty and several states and UTs slashed VAT on petrol and diesel. In Delhi, the prices of petrol and diesel stand at Rs 103.97 per litre and Rs 86.67 per litre respectively on Sunday, November 7. Petrol and Diesel Prices in India on Diwali 2021: Fuel Prices Fall Sharply After Centre’s Excise Duty Cut.

In Mumbai, the price of petrol stands at Rs 109.98 per litre for the third consecutive day on Sunday with the rates of fuel remaining static. The diesel is being sold at Rs 94.14 per litre in the capital city of Maharashtra on Sunday, November 7. The price of petrol breached the Rs 100-mark in Mumbai on May 29 this year and has remained above it since then. Fuel Prices in Gujarat: Bhupendra Patel Govt Slashes Petrol, Diesel Prices by Rs 7 Per Litre After Centre's Excise Duty Cut.

Check Prices Of Petrol & Diesel In Metro Cities On November 7, 2021 Here:

City Petrol Price Diesel Price Delhi Rs 103.97 Rs 86.67 Mumbai Rs 109.98 Rs 94.14 Kolkata Rs 104.67 Rs 89.79 Chennai Rs 101.40 Rs 91.43

The price of petrol in Kolkata stands at Rs 104.67 per litre on Sunday, November 3. Meanwhile, diesel is being sold at Rs 89.79 per litre on Sunday in the capital city of West Bengal as the rates of fuel remain static across the metros. In Chennai, the prices of petrol and diesel stand at Rs 101.40 per litre and Rs 91.43 per litre respectively on Sunday. The prices of petrol and diesel have been kept constant by the OMCs today as well.

