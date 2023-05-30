Puducherry May 30 (PTI) Puducherry Education Minister A Namassivayam on Tuesday said that all schools will reopen on June 7 and not on June 1 as announced earlier.

Addressing mediapersons here, he said that the unabated hot spell was the reason for extending summer vacation for schools in the Union Territory.

The Minister said that CBSE syllabus would be introduced in government schools. Also, books for the schools adopting the CBSE syllabus after shifting from State Board curriculum were being distributed, he added.

Namassivayam denied the allegation made by a section of political parties that Hindi was sought to be imposed by adopting CBSE pattern of education.

