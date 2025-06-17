Ghaziabad (UP), Jun 17 (PTI) A retired BSNL employee out for a morning walk was on Tuesday injured after being hit by a stray bullet during a clash between two groups in the Vijay Nagar area here, police said.

The victim, identified as Chandra Bhan, sustained a gunshot injury on his leg and is undergoing treatment at the district government hospital, they said.

The incident occurred near Bhaurao Deoras Colony under the Vijay Nagar police station limits when a heated argument between two groups over parking escalated, leading to gunfire.

In the commotion, a bullet struck Bhan, who was passing by, officials said.

"Five persons have been arrested in connection with the incident," Assistant Commissioner of Police Ritesh Tripathi said.

Further investigation is underway, police said.

