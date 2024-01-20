Puducherry, Jan 20 (PTI) At the age of 75, people usually take a break and relax, but S Arunachalam decided to go on a bicycle journey all alone from Puducherry to Varanasi.

Upon his return here recently, Arunachalam, a retired Post Master of Puducherry Head Post office, told PTI on Saturday that he was spiritually elated by this adventure covering 2125 kms.

Also Read | Netizens Celebrate Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha Ceremony Preparations in Ayodhya! Check Out Posts, Pics & Videos Online Capturing the Excitement Leading Up to the Event.

He said he had a meeting with the seer of Kanchi Sankara Math Vijayendra Saraswathi Swamigal at Kanchi Kamakoti Peetam at Varnasi and received his blessings.

His journey began from the union territory on September 3 last year.

Also Read | Ayodhya Dham Junction Railway Station Facts: Know All About New Ayodhya Railway Station That Has Airport-Like Amenities and More.

Arunachalam said he was able to pedal through various states before reaching Uttar Pradesh and arriving at the Kanchi Mutt in Varanasi.

"I know Hindi, English, and Tamil is my native language. I could get the guidance of the people on the way in the Hindi speaking states. I could realise how helpful it was for me to have knowledge of Hindi."

The retired government servant said he had clocked almost 100 kms a day and did not feel any set back in his health.

The septuagenarian returned to Puducherry by flight on the advice of the Kanchi seer and his bicycle was sent by train to Puducherry.

He said he is planning to undertake another cycle tour to Ayodhya and hopes to accomplish the feat soon.

Giving a message to the younger generation, Arunachalam said, "cycling is good for health and this advice has been repeatedly given by doctors. He also attributed his healthy physique without facing any problem of diabetes or blood pressure to his habit of cycling."

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)