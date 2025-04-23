Jammu, Apr 23 (PTI) The Jammu and Kashmir Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) on Wednesday arrested a revenue official for accepting a bribe of Rs 50,000 for facilitating the issuance of land documents in Jammu district.

Naveed Ahmed, who was posted as Patwari in the Arnia area, initially demanded Rs 1,00,000 from the complainant for processing the required documents, but later settled on an advance payment of Rs 50,000, with the remainder to be paid during his visit to the site, they said.

Refusing to comply with the demand, the complainant promptly reported the matter to the ACB.

Upon receiving the complaint, the ACB initiated a discreet verification, which confirmed the illegal demand by Ahmed, they said.

Subsequently, an FIR was registered at the ACB Police Station in Jammu, marking the beginning of a formal investigation, they added.

In a well-coordinated operation, a team led by an officer set up a trap and successfully caught Ahmed red-handed while accepting the agreed bribe amount of Rs 50,000 from the complainant, they said.

A search operation is underway at Ahmed's residence as part of the ongoing investigation into the case.

