New Delhi, Apr 21 (PTI) Shares of Reliance Industries Limited continued to rally for the third day in a row on Thursday and further jumped over 2 per cent, with its market valuation nearing Rs 19 lakh crore mark.

The index heavyweight stock jumped 2.35 per cent to settle at Rs 2,782.15 apiece on the BSE. During the day, it climbed 2.58 per cent to its record high of Rs 2,788.80.

Also Read | Apple's MagSafe Battery Pack Firmware Update Can Now Charge iPhones Faster: Report.

On the NSE, it went higher by 2.33 per cent to settle at Rs 2,782 apiece.

In three days, the stock has jumped 9.35 per cent.

Also Read | Xiaomi Civi 1S With Snapdragon 778G+ SoC Launched in China; Price, Features & Specifications.

Tracking gains in the stock price, the company's market valuation has jumped by Rs 1,60,734.45 crore in three days to reach Rs 18,82,104.45 crore on the BSE.

Reliance Industries was instrumental in the market rally on Thursday, becoming the biggest index contributor.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)