New Delhi, Jan 16 (PTI) Two cars collided head-on near Salim Garh road in north Delhi early Tuesday, leaving a 40-year-old man dead and four others injured, police said.

The deceased has been identified as Gaurav Malhotra.

An initial probe has found that an overspeeding car first hit a divider and hit another car coming from the opposite direction at 1:30 am, a senior police officer said.

One of the injured is in a serious condition.

"We have started further investigation into the matter," the officer added.

