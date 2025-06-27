New Delhi, Jun 27 (PTI) Union Minister Jayant Chaudhary on Friday called for deepening the pathways between education, vocational training and industry, including recognition of informal and experiential learning.

The minister for Skill Development and Entrepreneurship also suggested that a robust employability index will be helpful in monitoring the impact of education and skilling on employment prospects of youth in evolving economic and technological environment.

He was speaking after unveiling a report titled "Skills for the Future: Transforming India's Workforce Landscape", developed by the Institute for Competitiveness.

Based on the data available in the public domain, the report presents a detailed examination of the skills landscape in India, focusing on educational attainment, occupational distribution, and attainment of technical and vocational education and training of the workforce (TVET).

Chaudhary appreciated the initiative and said that such academic exercises help in the betterment of government initiatives.

He further added that skilling is to be understood not merely as a supply-side intervention, but as a demand-driven, market-aligned, and outcome-oriented ecosystem that addresses the evolving needs of industry and the workforce.

"We must deepen pathways between education, vocational training and industry this includes recognise informal and experiential learning," said the minister.

