New Delhi, Jan 1 (PTI) Mid-sized motorcycle maker Royal Enfield, a part of Eicher Motors, on Saturday reported a 7 per cent increase in total wholesales at 73,739 units in December.

The company had reported sales of 68,995 units in the same month of 2020.

Also Read | Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections 2022: Akhilesh Yadav Promises Free Power Supply for Irrigation, Households if Voted to Power.

Domestic sales last month stood at 65,187 units, marginally lower than 65,492 units in December 2020.

Last month, exports rose to 8,552 units from 3,503 units in December 2020.

Also Read | COVID-19 Vaccination in India: Registration of Children Between 15-18 Years of Age on CoWin App Starts Today; Here's How To Register.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)