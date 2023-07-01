New Delhi, Jul 1 (PTI) Royal Enfield on Saturday said its total sales increased by 26 per cent to 77,109 units in June.

The company dispatched 61,407 units to dealers in June 2022.

Domestic sales rose 34 per cent to 67,495 units compared to 50,265 units in the year-ago period, the bike maker said in a statement.

Exports, however, declined to 9,614 units last month from 11,142 units in June 2022.

"Our recent products continue to perform well across India and International markets, and we are optimistic that our exciting line-up of motorcycles will definitely enthral the pure motorcycling enthusiasts across the globe," Royal Enfield CEO B Govindarajan stated.

