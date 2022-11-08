Mumbai, Nov 8 (PTI) All India Rubber Industries Association (AIRIA) on Tuesday announced that it has elected Ramesh Kejriwal as its president and Shashi Singh as the senior vice president.

Kejriwal will play a key role in leading forward the road map of the apex body for rubber industries in the country, AIRIA said in a statement.

Prior to being elected to this position, Kejriwal was a Managing Committee Member of AIRIA and has previously served as the Eastern Region Chairman.

"AIRIA is a non-profit organisation, serving industries for the last 77 years and in these 77 years, there were many presidents who made efforts and sincerely served AIRIA. The decision of our prime minister to make our country Atmanirbhar Bharat was outstanding, making our nation self-reliant and sustaining across all the sectors and trades of the country," Kejriwal said.

