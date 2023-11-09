New Delhi, Nov 9 (PTI) US-based data security company Rubrik on Thursday launched Ruby, its generative AI extension for Rubrik Security Cloud, and said it will speed up cyber threat detection, recovery and resilience.

In response to data risk alerts generated in Rubrik Security Cloud, users can interact with Ruby, the company's AI assistant, ask follow-up questions including whether any sensitive data was impacted, or what needs to be done to restore the environment. Ruby will provide guidance on additional questions to pose, and help customers successfully resolve incidents more quickly, the company said in a statement.

The company will leverage Microsoft's Azure OpenAI, in combination with its machine learning-driven Data Threat Engine, to report on cyber incidents.

Rubrik Asia Vice-President and General Manager Abhilash Purushothaman said, "With Ruby, we are empowering Rubrik customers to accelerate and simplify their cyber response in order to preserve and secure the integrity of their precious data."

The company said Ruby will be available in the coming months to enterprise edition subscribers who opt in.

