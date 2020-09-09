New Delhi, Sep 9 (PTI) Education content company S Chand expects to onboard around 50,000 paid users on its learning app Learnflix by the end of this fiscal, a senior company official said on Wednesday.

Launched in April with 3,000 subscribers, the digital education app has seen close to seven-fold jump in user base to 20,000 by the end of August, as per the company.

"With the growing demand for digitisation in the education sector, we have decided to strengthen our digital offerings and introduced a host of e-learning solutions that include the personalised home learning app Learnflix," S Chand and Co Managing Director Himanshu Gupta told PTI.

The company's Digital and Services Head Vinay Sharma said, "We are expecting to have 1 lakh subscribers for Learnflix by the end of this fiscal year and around 50 per cent will be paid."

The company claims Learnflix is currently being used in over 600 towns and cities across 86 countries, including Oman, UAE, US, Saudi Arabia, UK, Kuwait and Netherlands.

In India, it is seeing good traction in tier-2 and 3 towns.

"The massive jump and increase are noticed particularly in tier-2 and 3 towns like Agra, Bhatinda etc where students can easily afford it from their monthly pocket money.

"The app is aggressively priced and highly affordable compared to other available learning apps to ensure easy adoption by schools and students across India," Sharma said.

Established in 1939, the S Chand group operates across the education lifecycle -- early learning, K-12 school education and higher studies.

