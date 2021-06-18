Chennai, June 18 (PTI): The Southern Railway on Friday announced restoration of a number of special trains, earlier cancelled due to poor patronage, from next week.

Daily specials such as Chennai Egmore-Thanjavur, Dr MGR Chennai Central-Thiruvananthapuram, Coimbatore-Nagercoil and Punalur-Madurai will be restored from June 20 and 21, a Southern Railway release here said.

"Please continue to follow covid safety norms such as wearing of masks, social distancing and hand hygiene," it said.

Further, the North Eastern Railway has notified two pairs of summer special trains in the Gorakhpur-Ernakulam sector.

The Gorakhpur Ernakulam Special Fare Summer Special will leave Gorakhpur at 08.30 hrs on June 19 and 26 (Saturdays) and reach Ernakulam at 14.30 hrs, the third day.

In the return direction Ernakulam-Gorakhpur special will leave Ernakulam at 23.55 hrs on June 21 and 28 (Mondays) and reach Gorakhpur at 06.30 hrs, the fourth day.

Further, weekly special trains will run on the Silchar-Coimbatore sector starting June 22.

