Chandigarh, Jul 8 (PTI) Shiromani Akali Dal president Sukhbir Singh Badal Tuesday appointed presidents of party's Delhi and Himachal Pradesh units and chiefs of different wings.

In a statement here, former minister Daljit Singh Cheema said Parmjit Singh Sarna has been appointed president of Delhi unit and Daljit Singh Bhinder president of Himachal Pradesh unit.

Besides, Gulzar Singh Ranike has been made president of Scheduled Caste wing and Hira Singh Gabria president of BC wing, the statement said

Badal also appointed 15 senior vice presidents of the party who include Janmeja Singh Sekhon, Sikander Singh Maluka, Maheshinder Singh Grewal, Dr. Daljit Singh Cheema, Sharanjit Singh Dhillon, Bikram Singh Majithia, Gurbachan Singh Babbehali, Lakhvir Singh Lodhinangal, Manjit Singh GK, Gurcharan Singh Grewal, Amarjit Singh Chawla, Parmbans Singh Romana, Balbir Singh Ghunas, Tajinder Singh Middukhera and Mohit Gupta.

