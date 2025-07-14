New Delhi, Jul 14 (PTI) SAEL Industries will invest around Rs 8,000 crore to set up a solar manufacturing facility in Greater Noida, Uttar Pradesh, according to a statement released on Saturday.

The facility will house a 5 GW solar cell manufacturing unit and a 5 GW solar module manufacturing line. Post-operationalisation, SAEL's total solar manufacturing capacity will rise to 8.5 GW, the company said in a statement.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has given assurance to SAEL Industries Co-Founder and Director Sukhbir Singh for the project slated to commence construction this year, it said.

"Uttar Pradesh is charting a bold and aggressive path towards renewable energy, setting an ambitious target of generating green energy. Projects like the one undertaken by SAEL's Rs 8,000 crore are vital to achieving this. This is the future, and Uttar Pradesh is ready to lead," Yogi Adityanath was quoted as saying.

Singh said the facility will be a major leap for scaling up manufacturing capabilities and aligns with the state's solar policy. The plant is expected to strengthen the domestic supply chain and reducing reliance on solar equipment imports.

The plant will produce TOPCon (Tunnel Oxide Passivated Contact) solar cells, recognized globally for their efficiency standards in solar cell technology. These cells will be assembled into solar panels at the in-house Module Manufacturing Line.

SAEL Industries is a renewable energy company with a presence in Agri Waste-to-Energy, Utility-connected Solar, and Solar Module Manufacturing. SAEL has a portfolio of over 6.7 GW of solar independent power producer assets across India.

