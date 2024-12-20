Mumbai, Dec 20 (PTI) Horticulture platform Sahyadri Farms on Friday said it has raised Rs 390 crore in the funding round led by Responsability and GEF Capital.

Existing investors FMO, Proparco, Incofin and Korys also participated in the round.

Also Read | Ladki Bahin Yojana December Installment Date: When Will Woman Beneficiaries Get INR 1,500 in Maharashtra? CM Devendra Fadnavis Gives Update.

The money raised will be utilised to expand climate-resilient patented varieties of table grapes and citrus and augment packhouse and processing capacities for fruits and vegetables (FnV) and value-added products like aseptic, IQF, freeze-dried, juice concentrates and dry fruits.

The company operates an end-to-end FnV supply chain from facilitating farmers/FPOs to grow international-quality produce to primary/secondary processing to marketing the products to marquee international and domestic customers.

Also Read | What Is ChatGPT WhatsApp Number? How Does It Work? Know More About OpenAI’s New Experimental Feature, Step-by-Step Guidelines To Use It.

The 2011-founded company has a network of 25,000 farmers, many of whom are also shareholders, and the customers include Tesco, Edeka, Hindustan Unilever Limited and Coca-Cola.

It has been actively contributing to climate change adaptation and mitigation through sustainable farming practices like soil regenerative practices, promoting women's participation across its value chain, and reducing its carbon footprint.

The company first raised a funding of Rs 310 crore from external investors in September 2022 from FMO, Proparco, Incoin and Korys.

In the last two years, it has nearly doubled its revenue to Rs 1,482 crore in FY24 with healthy profitability. With this additional funding, the business is projected to further grow at around 40 per cent every year over the next five years, the statement said.

It plans to go public in the coming years, creating a one-of-its-kind farmers-owned listed company on the Indian stock exchanges.

"Sahyadri Farm's mission has been to change people's outlook towards Indian agriculture by professionalising farming and making Indian farmers successful entrepreneurs. In doing so, Sahyadri Farms has scaled to become India's largest profitable and sustainable horticulture platform," its chairman and managing director Vilas Shinde said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)