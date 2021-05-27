Jaipur, May 27 (PTI) Glass major Saint Gobain has proposed to invest Rs 1,100 crore in Rajasthan, which it claims can provide over 300 direct job opportunities in the state.

Company officials on Thursday held a meeting with the Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot to present the investment plan under the state's policy framework.

"Saint Gobain is a renowned industry player of the world. When it is choosing the state for its second major investment, it shows its trust in the state. There cannot be a better promotion of the state investment scenario than this," Gehlot said.

He further assured the company officials that the state government will provide the best cooperative environment and support for the proposed and future investments.

Since 2010, the company has already invested over Rs 1,200 crore and given direct employment to 1,100, a statement said.

It added that now, under the phased expansion, the company is proposing another Rs 1,100 crore investments that can provide over 300 direct employment opportunities in the state. "With this expansion, Rajasthan will have Asia's largest float glass line."

Saint Gobain Group India Chairman B Santhanam said that in line with its strategy for accelerated growth in India, the company will invest in a new float glass plant in the World Glass Complex, Bhiwadi.

"Rajasthan is the ideal state for this investment as it has abundant availability of raw materials, excellent talent pool and most importantly a progressive and dynamic government," he added.

He also said this new investment of over Rs 1,100 crore would help the company produce advanced and value-added products for the growing construction and automotive markets in India. HRS hrs

