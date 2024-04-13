Samba, Apr 13 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Saturday paid obeisance at the Gurdwara Sahib Abtal here on the occasion of Baisakhi festival, according to an official release.

The LG called upon the youth to follow the ideals that Guru Gobind Singh, the tenth Sikh guru, espoused throughout his life and strive relentlessly towards the upliftment of the poor and downtrodden, the statement said.

"On this Baisakhi, let us resolve to tread the path shown by Guru Gobind Singh Sahib," he said.

The LG offered prayers for the peace, prosperity, happiness and well-being of all, the statement said.

At the gurdwara in the Ramgarh sector here, Sinha interacted with the devotees and extended his heartiest greetings to the people on the occasion.

He recalled the vision of Guru Gobind Singh for a "just and inclusive society".

"I bow to the venerable Sri Guru Gobind Singh Sahib Ji. Guruji's message of selfless service, truthfulness, sacrifice, equality and universal love is an abiding source of inspiration for all of us," he said.

On this day in 1699, Guru Gobind Singh formalised the concept of 'Saint-Soldier' by introducing the Amrit ceremony and formed the 'Khalsa Panth', Sinha said.

The LG also paid tribute to those martyred in the Jallianwala Bagh massacre during the struggle for independence.

"The courage and supreme sacrifice of our martyrs will continue to inspire us to build the India of their dreams," he said.

