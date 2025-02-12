New Delhi, Feb 12 (PTI) Korean electronics major Samsung on Wednesday forayed into the under-Rs 10,000 5G smartphone segment with the launch of Galaxy F06 5G, the company said on Wednesday.

The last 2-3 months have seen several brands entering the sub-Rs 10,000 5G smartphone segment, including premium chipset maker Qualcomm with Xioami's Redmi A4 5G smartphone, Motorola with moto g35 5G while home-grown smarpthone firm Lava has already been selling 5G smartphones in this category.

"We are proud to announce our most affordable 5G smartphone, designed to make next-generation connectivity accessible to everyone. The launch of Galaxy F06 5G reflects our commitment to bridging the digital divide and empowering millions of consumers with a complete 5G experience, superior performance, and an all-new stylish design at an introductory price starting Rs 9,499," Akshay S Rao, General Manager, MX Business, Samsung India, said in a statement.

Built on MediaTek D6300 processor, Galaxy F06 5G comes with 5000mAh battery, 50MP (mega-pixel) wide-angle lens for detailed photos, with the 2MP depth-sensing camera in the rear and an 8 MP front camera.

It will come in two variants of 4GB system memory and 128 GB storage for Rs 9,499 and 6GB system memory and 128 GB storage for Rs 10,999.

