New Delhi, Jun 15 (PTI) Sanjay Kumar on Thursday took over as the new director for marketing in state gas utility GAIL (India) Ltd, the firm said.

Prior to his new role, Kumar was the Managing Director of Indraprastha Gas Limited, the largest CNG distribution company in India, since April 2022.

Also Read | World Population Forecast For 2100: India to Remain Most Populous Country in World by the End of 21st Century, Here's How Much Country's Population Would Be in Year 2100.

"Kumar, a Mechanical Engineer from IIT Kharagpur and an MBA, has a rich domain experience of over 35 years in the natural gas sector," GAIL said in a statement.

He joined GAIL in 1988 and over the next three decades worked in various roles across domains, including gas marketing, LNG sourcing/ trading/ shipping, business development, gas transmission, projects management and gas pipeline operation and maintenance.

Also Read | Cyclone Biparjoy: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh Speaks to Three Service Chiefs, Reviews Preparation of Armed Forces To Deal With Impact.

In 2011, Kumar was tasked with setting up GAIL's overseas LNG trading subsidiary GAIL Global (Singapore) Pte Ltd in Singapore.

This was the first such subsidiary created by any Indian oil and gas PSU, and over the next five years, he played an important role in developing this subsidiary into a well-established player in the global LNG market.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)