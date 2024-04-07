New Delhi, Apr 7 (PTI) Aiming for a "fair share" in the Indian pharmaceutical market, French drug major Sanofi plans to introduce new drugs and enhance localisation while expanding the reach of its existing brands through collaboration with domestic drug firms, according to a top company official.

The company plans to enhance its presence in the diabetes segment and grow its consumer healthcare business after spinning it off into a new entity while also looking at local production of its various best-in-class products in India.

In an interaction with PTI, Sanofi India Managing Director Rodolfo Hrosz stated that the company has embarked on a mission to prepare for an accelerated growth path in the country.

"We believe we're under-represented (in India) and we see a significant opportunity right now and in the future as well. The potential of this market is phenomenal," he said.

He further said: "We are seeking the route to be better represented ... with a fair share of the Indian pharmaceutical market."

Terming India as a very important market for the company, Hrosz said the company sees immense potential for growth in the country over the next few years.

He noted that diabetes is a big focus area for the company. "Diabetes is a big unsolved problem in India. It is one of the priorities for Sanofi to continue to cater to therapies for diabetes in India," he said.

With Soliqua, the company will enter into the premix insulin segment allowing physicians to provide more tailored options for better diabetes management, Hrosz said.

The company realises that there are a number of global best-in-class products that can be brought to the Indian market to be offered to healthcare professionals and patients in India, he added.

Hrosz noted that Sanofi has a pipeline of 12 different products lined up for launch in the country.

Besides Soliqua (pre-mix insulin), the company plans to introduce Dupixent, the first biologic medicine for the treatment of moderate-to-severe atopic dermatitis in adults, in the country.

Other products in the pipeline include Xenpozyme, Nexviazyme, Beyfortus and Rezurock, Hrosz said. "So we have a pretty strong pipeline of products lined up for the next few years for the Indian market," he added.

Hrosz stated that the company works with 15 contract manufacturing organisations in the country. It also has its own manufacturing footprint in Goa.

"We have a very strong production base in India, and we intend to continue to explore and leverage it," he added.

Sanofi Healthcare India recently tied up with companies like Cipla, Dr Reddy's Laboratories and Emcure to expand the reach of its products in the country.

"So that's one clear strategy there in terms of maximising the reach of existing products," Hrosz said.

