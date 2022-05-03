New Delhi, May 3 (PTI) SBI Cards and Payment Services (SBI Card) on Tuesday said its chief financial officer (CFO) Nalin Negi has resigned from his post.

His last working day with the company will be July 31, 2022, SBI Card said in a regulatory filing.

Earlier last week, the pure-play credit card issuer posted a 64 per cent jump in its net profit at Rs 1,616 crore for the fiscal year ended March 2022 on the back of good card spends by customers.

The SBI-promoted credit card company also reported a 16 per cent rise in total revenues at Rs 11,302 crore in FY22.

