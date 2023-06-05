New Delhi, Jun 5 (PTI) SBI Card on Monday said it would raise up to Rs 3,000 crore by issuing non-convertible debentures to fund business growth.

The board approved the raising of funds by way of issuance of non-convertible debentures (NCDs), aggregating to Rs 3,000 cores in one or more tranches, SBI Card said in a regulatory filing.

Also Read | Odisha Train Tragedy: List of Injured, Deceased Passengers Put On Websites; Check Details.

This fundraising would be done through private placement in one or more tranches over a period of time, it added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)