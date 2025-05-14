New Delhi, May 14 (PTI) Country's largest bank State Bank of India (SBI) on Wednesday said it will consider raising USD 3 billion through public offer or private placement during the current fiscal.

The bank's Executive Committee of the Central Board will meet on May 20 to decide on the fundraising plans.

The committee will "examine the status and decide on long term fund raising in single/multiple tranches of up to USD 3 Billion ...through a public offer and/or private placement of senior unsecured notes in US dollar or any other major foreign currency during FY 2025-26," SBI said in a regulatory filing.

Shares of SBI closed at Rs 800.35, down 0.19 per cent over previous close on BSE.

