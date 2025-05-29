New Delhi, May 29 (PTI) The Supreme Court on Thursday agreed to hear next week a plea against proposed demolitions of certain alleged illegal properties at Jamia Nagar in the national capital.

A bench comprising Chief Justice B R Gavai and Justice Augustine George Masih initially asked the lawyer to approach the Delhi High Court against the notices for demolition issued by the civic authorities.

Also Read | Bodoland Lottery Result Today, May 29, 2025: Assam State Lottery Sambad Thursday Lucky Draw Results Declared, Check Winners List With Ticket Numbers.

“Go to the high court,” the CJI said.

There was an order of this court that a 15-day prior notice was needed, the lawyer said.

Also Read | Kolkata Fatafat Result Today: Kolkata FF Result for May 29, 2025 Declared, Check Winning Numbers and Result Chart of Satta Matka-Type Lottery Game.

“But here a notice pasted and it says we should evict. Notice pasted on May 26,” the lawyer said, adding that there has been no hearing.

“If this can be heard then we may have some recourse,” he said.

The bench then agreed to list the plea for hearing next week.

Recently, authorities have issued demolition notices to several houses in the Jamia Nagar area of Delhi's Okhla, citing encroachment on land belonging to the Uttar Pradesh Irrigation Department.

The notices, dated May 22 and pasted on affected properties, said, “Everyone is informed that encroachment has been done in Okhla, Khizerbaba Colony, belonging to the Irrigation Control Department of Uttar Pradesh.The houses and shops on this land are illegal and should be removed in the next 15 days.”

The move follows a May 8 directive by the Supreme Court asking the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) to carry out demolition of unauthorised structures in Okhla village in accordance with the law.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)