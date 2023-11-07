New Delhi, Nov 7 (PTI) Schneider Electric Infrastructure Limited (SEIL) on Tuesday reported a multifold jump in its net profit to Rs 42.86 crore for the September quarter, aided by higher income.

It had clocked Rs 8.74 crore net profit in the year-ago period, the company said in a regulatory filing.

The company's total income rose to Rs 497.53 crore over Rs 425.86 crore in the year-ago quarter. Its expenses were at Rs 451.25 crore as against Rs 420.39 crore a year ago.

