Chennai, Jan 11 (PTI) The School of Design Thinking promoted by noted industrialist Arun Jain, has signed a memorandum of understanding with ICT Academy of Tamil Nadu towards strengthening design thinking in educational institutions.

Jain is the Chairman and Managing Director of city-headquartered Intellect Design Arena Ltd in the city.

The partnership between the two entities aims to establish frameworks for cooperative institutional relations to encourage and promote collaboration in the area of design thinking.

The MoU was signed in the presence of Deputy Chief Minister Udhaynidhi Stalin, Minister for Information Technology and Digital Services Palanivel Thiaga Rajan at the UmagineTN 2025 event recently held in the city.

"Design Thinking holds the transformative potential to reshape not only how we solve problems but also how we unearth new opportunities. Through this partnership, our goal is to nurture a community of students who prioritise human-centred approaches in their thinking," Jain said in a company statement here.

"This collaboration underscores our steadfast commitment to advancing both educational excellence and societal progress," he added.

On the partnership with School of Design Thinking, ICT Academy of Tamil Nadu CEO in-charge V Srikanth said, "Our partnership with School of Design Thinking is a testament to our shared vision of empowering the student community through the Design Thinking approach."

"By collaborating and engaging with industry leaders and educational institutions, we aim to provide these young minds with essential problem-solving and innovation tools that leverage the principles of Design Thinking," he added.

