Chennai, Aug 5 (PTI) Construction and concrete equipment manufacturer SCHWING Stetter India under its initiative to promote reforestation has set a target to plant 2.50 lakh trees across the globe, the company said on Saturday.

The planting of trees also marks the 25th anniversary celebrations of the city-based company.

"As we embark on this incredible journey of turning 25 years, we want to continue to engage in activities that reflect our commitment to sustainability and the environment," SCHWING Stetter India chairman and managing director V G Sakthikumar said.

Starting from two locations in India -- Irungattukottai in Tamil Nadu and Guwahati in Assam -- the green drive will span across the country, including areas where significant infrastructure projects were successfully implemented, a company statement here said.

With '#GoGreenwithSchwing', the company has taken an initiative to promote reforestation and reduce its carbon footprint by involving multiple stakeholders including employees, customers, business partners, and dealers.

SCHWING Stetter India aims to achieve the target of planting 2.50 lakh saplings by the end of 2023, it said.

