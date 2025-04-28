New Delhi, Apr 28 (PTI) Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia on Monday launched `Gyan Post', the Postal Department's new initiative that would offer affordable delivery of books, study materials, textbooks for competitive examinations, and literature of social, cultural, and religious significance at concessional rates through post offices' vast network.

The service comes with added tracking facilities and offers rates starting from Rs 20 for packets up to 300 grams, and Rs 100 for packets upto 5 kg. The concessional rates, depending on the weight of the package, work out up to 70 per cent less than normal book post.

Also Read | Bodoland Lottery Result Today, April 28, 2025: Assam State Lottery Sambad Monday Lucky Draw Results Declared, Check Winners List With Ticket Numbers.

"The Postal Department is announcing a very important and significant initiative today. The `Gyan Post' facility by Postal Department will offer affordable means of delivery of educational books and materials," Scindia - who is the Minister for Communications - told reporters here.

The service underlines India Post's firm resolve to supporting education and reaching out to learners in every part of the country. Designed to support learning and knowledge sharing, `Gyan Post' is expected to facilitate delivery of 70 lakh shipments annually, the minister said.

Also Read | Kolkata Fatafat Result Today: Kolkata FF Result for April 28, 2025 Declared, Check Winning Numbers and Result Chart of Satta Matka-Type Lottery Game.

The Gyan Post service will be operational at all Departmental Post offices across India from May 1, 2025.

At some point, the initiative would also have linkages with Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC), the Minister added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)