New Delhi, Dec 14 (PTI) Mahindra & Mahindra's sports utility vehicle Scorpio-N has received zero safety rating from ANCAP, prompting the company to state it will incorporate upgrades in the product mid-cycle update to meet the new safety regulations.

The vehicle earlier had scored five stars for adult occupancy and three stars for child occupant protection in the Global NCAP crash tests.

The highest score on a vehicle crash test is five stars, while the lowest score is zero stars.

"The Mahindra Scorpio was introduced in Australia in April 2023 and New Zealand in August 2023. This ANCAP safety rating applies to all variants," the Australasian New Car Assessment Program (ANCAP) said in a statement.

ANCAP is an independent entity vehicle safety for Australia and New Zealand.

It noted that the vehicle did not feature a driver monitoring system, speed limit information and child presence detection systems.

Neither an autonomous emergency braking system nor a lane support system (LSS), are available on any variant of the model, it added.

When contacted, Mahindra & Mahindra said, "The ANCAP has specific requirements, which were updated on January 1, 2023, that include the mandate for certain safety features. We at Mahindra are committed to our promise of safety and are working towards meeting these unique safety regulations and requirements for Australia as part of our product mid-cycle update."

The company asserted that its dedication to delivering SUVs that are safe, authentic, and reliable is unwavering.

"A prime example of this commitment is the Scorpio-N, which became the first body-on-frame SUV in India to secure a 5-star safety rating under the Global NCAP's new crash test protocols, effective from July 1, 2022," it said.

This significant achievement highlights the company's commitment to safety and the protection it offers to Scorpio-N occupants, it added.

