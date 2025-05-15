New Delhi, May 15 (PTI) Markets regulator Sebi on Thursday extended the 'expected loss-based rating scale' for the rating of municipal bonds.

This would be in addition to the standardised rating scale, according to a circular issued by Sebi.

Also Read | UPSC Exam Calendar 2026 Out at upsc.gov.in: Union Public Service Commission Releases Examination Schedule for Next Year, Know Dates for CSE Prelims and Mains Exam.

Before this, credit rating agencies used expected loss-based ratings for projects and instruments, which were associated with the infrastructure sector, in addition to the standardised rating scales.

"It is felt that EL Ratings, when used along with standardized rating scale/ Probability of Default(PD) Rating, can better reflect the recovery prospects of municipal bonds. Further, urban local bodies/ municipalities issue bonds primarily for the creation/development of infrastructure.

Also Read | Famous Birthdays on May 15: Madhuri Dixit, Andy Murray, Zara Tindall and Ousmane Dembele - Know About Celebrities and Influential Figures Born on May 15.

"Therefore, it has been decided that CRAs may, in addition to the standardised rating scale, extend the EL-based Rating Scale forrating of Municipal Bonds which are issued for financing infrastructure assets," Sebi said.

The circular will be applicable with immediate effect, it added.

The EL-based rating framework is a combination of the probability of default and the loss-given default (LGD). It aims to provide a measure of risk in the municipal bonds. Last month, Sebi came out with a proposal in this regard and sought public comments on the same.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)