New Delhi, Jun 30 (PTI) Markets regulator Sebi on Monday extended the deadline by two months till August for regulated entities to adopt and implement the cybersecurity and cyber resilience framework.

The framework is designed to ensure that Sebi-regulated entities (REs) maintain a robust cybersecurity posture, remain equipped with adequate cyber resiliency measures and can withstand, respond to, and recover from cyber threats, effectively.

Also Read | Government Job Alert: Indian Navy 10+2 BTech Cadet Entry Scheme Goes Live on joinindiannavy.gov.in; Know Eligibility Criteria, Steps To Apply.

The move came after Sebi received multiple requests for extension of timelines to ensure ease of compliance for them.

"Therefore, it has been decided to extend the compliance timelines by two months, i.e., till August 31, 2025 to all REs, except Market Infrastructure Institutions (MIIs), KYC Registration Agencies (KRAs), and Qualified Registrars to an Issue and Share Transfer Agents (QRTAs)," Sebi said in a circular.

Also Read | Gold Rate Today, June 30, 2025: As Gold Price Continues To Decline, Check Prices of Yellow Metal in Mumbai, Delhi, Bengaluru, Chennai and Other Metro Cities.

This marks the second extension granted by the regulator.

Recognising the need for robust cybersecurity measures and protection of data and IT infrastructure, Sebi issued the Cybersecurity and Cyber Resilience Framework (CSCRF) for its regulated entities in August 2024.

After receiving various queries from REs seeking clarification on the framework, the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) issued a clarification in December.

The CSCRF is a significant step in adapting towards evolving cyber risks and technological advancements.

The regulator emphasised that the framework aims to enhance the resilience of regulated entities, enabling them to withstand and recover from cyber incidents effectively.

The regulator said the stock exchanges and depositories have been directed to inform their members and participants of the updated compliance deadline and disseminate the circular on their respective websites.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)