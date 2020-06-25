New Delhi, Jun 25 (PTI) Sebi on Thursday extended the timeline for submission of annual secretarial compliance (ASC) report for 2019-2020 to July 31, 2020 in view of the COVID-19 pandemic.

In March, the markets regulator extended the deadline by one month to June 30 and now it has further been extended to July 31.

The decision has been taken after the regulator received representations from the Institute of Company Secretaries of India, industry bodies and listed entities requesting extension of time for submission of ASC report in view of the difficulties faced by entities and practising company secretaries due to the impact of COVID-19, Sebi said in a circular on Thursday.

Sebi said the "circular shall come into force with immediate effect."

