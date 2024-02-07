Jaipur, Feb 7 (PTI) Senior BJP leader and former Rajya Sabha member Onkar Singh Lakhawat was on Wednesday appointed as the chairman of the Rajasthan Heritage Conservation and Promotion Authority, according to a statement.

The appointment order was issued by the Department of Art, Literature, Culture and Archeology.

BJP state president C P Joshi, former chief minister Vasundhara Raje and other leaders congratulated Lakhawat on being nominated as the chairman of the Rajasthan Heritage Authority for the third time.

In a statement issued by BJP, Joshi said that better work will be done towards the restoration of the state's heritage under the chairmanship of Lakhawat.

Congratulating Lakhawat, Raje said that he had done unprecedented work by discharging this post honestly even in the previous BJP governments.

