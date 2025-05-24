Latest News | Senior Cops Suspended over Traffic Congestion in Gautam Budh Nagar

Noida, May 24 (PTI) The police commissioner of Gautam Budh Nagar on Saturday suspended ACP (Traffic) and issued a notice to DCP (Traffic), seeking an explanation over irregularities in the district plan that led to traffic congestion, officials said.

Police Commissioner Laxmi Singh, during a review meeting, directed Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Lakhan Singh and Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) to prepare an action and diversion plan to address traffic and jam-related issues in the district.

They were also instructed to assign duties to subordinates in writing. However, due to non-compliance with these directions, the traffic system was severely disrupted, they said.

In view of the irregularities, the Police Commissioner suspended the ACP and issued a notice to the DCP seeking clarification.

Action has also been initiated against a traffic inspector, two traffic sub-inspectors, and five senior officers for negligence in managing the traffic system, they added.

Additionally, disciplinary action has been taken against a head constable and four constables from the traffic unit.

