Madurai (TN), Oct 28 (PTI): Experts at the city-based Meenakshi Mission Hospital and Research Center and OLAM, a network of over 60 Israeli organisations working in the field of international development and humanitarian aid, held an online knowledge-sharing and training session on Thursday regarding key learnings from each other's response to the ongoing Covid-19 public health emergency, the hospital said.

Also Read | 1 TB Internal Phone Memory! Samsung Ready With World's First 1TB Chip for Smartphones.

Jonathan Zadka, Consul General of Israel to South India, visited the hospital on the occasion, it said in a press release.

Also Read | 10-0! Jose Mourinho Starts AS Roma Managerial Career in Style by Defeating Serie D Side Montecatini.

Zadka was quoted as saying he was very proud to join this virtual training and knowledge-sharing programme and called it a very significant collaboration between professionals and experienced first-responders in the field of medicine from Israel and India.

It reflects the close relationship between the two countries, he said.

In his virtual address, Dr S Gurushankar, Chairman, Meenakshi Mission Hospital & Research Center, said such a knowledge-sharing programme would go a long way in helping enhance each other's capabilities in healthcare.

Zadka went around the hospital to know more about its capabilities and charitable programmes, the release added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)