Lucknow, Nov 21 (PTI) The 10-year-old son of a senior police officer was on Tuesday killed after being hit by an unidentified vehicle while he was skating near Janeshwar Mishra park in Gomti Nagar extension area here, police said.

Namish (10), son of Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Shweta Srivastava, posted in police headquarter Lucknow, was hit by a vehicle due to which he died, they said.

The incident took place at around 5.30 am, after which the child was taken to a hospital where he was declared dead, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Ashish Srivastava said.

He said an FIR is being registered against the driver of an unidentified vehicle and five police teams have been formed to solve the case.

