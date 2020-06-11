Latest News | Senior SAIL Official Dies of Cardiac Arrest

New Delhi, Jun 11 (PTI) Senior Steel Authority of India Limited official, Atul Srivastava, has died of cardiac arrest here last night, a company statement said.

"SAIL is extremely saddened and regretfully informs about the unfortunate demise of Atul Srivastava, Director (Personnel), at night on June 10, 2020 at Apollo Hospital, New Delhi due to cardiac arrest, " Steel Authority of India Limited (SAIL) said.

According to SAIL, on Wednesday, Srivastava was admitted to Apollo Hospital after he complained of difficulty in breathing. He was also having high fever for the past few days.

Srivastava was also tested for COVID-19, but was tested negative.

He assumed the charge of Director (Personnel) at SAIL on March 12, 2018.

In his long-standing career spanning more than 35 years at SAIL, he has made immense contribution in the field of Human Resources of the company, while working at various SAIL plants as well as at the corporate office, the company said. PTI ABI DRR DRR 06110937 NNNN

