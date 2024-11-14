New Delhi, Nov 14 (PTI) A 75-year-old woman diagnosed with 'sick sinus syndrome' -- a condition in which the natural pacemaker of the heart deteriorates with age -- has been treated at a private hospital in Delhi.

Speaking about the case, Dr Vanita Arora, clinical lead and expert in cardiac electrophysiology at the Indraprastha Apollo Hospital where she performed the procedure to cure the woman, said the patient complained of fatigue, energy loss and presyncope before she was diagnosed with sick sinus syndrome.

Also Read | World Diabetes Day 2024 Theme: What Are Symptoms of Diabetes? How To Prevent Diabetes? Know About Government of India’s Diabetes Prevention Initiatives.

Due to her history of diabetes, hypertension, and recurrent urinary tract infections, she was at high risk of complications from conventional pacemaker surgery.

The AVEIR VR ABBOTT leadless pacemaker offers a minimally invasive solution that reduces infection risks and improves the quality of life for the patients, especially those with complex medical conditions, Arora said.

Also Read | Janjatiya Gaurav Divas 2024: Celebrating Tribal Heritage on Bhagwan Birsa Munda Jayanti.

The procedure, which involved implanting the AVEIR VR ABBOTT leadless pacemaker through a minimally invasive transvenous method, eliminated the need for an incision or device pocket, significantly reducing the patient's infection risk, she added.

The surgery was performed on November 11, and the woman has returned to her old routine after being cured, the doctor said.

Shivakumar Pattabhiraman, Managing Director at the Indraprastha Apollo Hospital, said the technology is designed to significantly reduce the risk of infection, particularly for patients with compromised immune systems or those already dealing with multiple health issues.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)