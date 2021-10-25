Mumbai, Oct 25 (PTI) Multimodal and marine logistics firm SEROS Logistics on Monday said it has acquired a Supra Max vessel for USD 7 million (Rs 52 crore), which will be used to carry bulk cargo.

Also Read | Maharashtra: 20-Year-Old Youth Impersonates Indian Army Officer To Marry Girlfriend In Ahmednagar, Arrested At Bhingar Cantonment.

The addition of the new vessel, named MV Amarnath, takes the company's diversified fleet size to 40 vessels, the company said in a release.

Also Read | REET Answer Key 2021 Released, Candidates Can Check Answer Keys, Raise Objections Online at reetbser21.com.

With one of the largest coastal fleets in India, SEROS fleet comprises vessels including mini-bulk carriers, offshore accommodation barges, a diverse fleet of tugs, floating cranes, propelled and non-propelled barges.

The company offers a wide range of services, including dry-docking, lighterage operation, chartering, repair and maintenance of ships, dredging, and other offshore support offerings. SEROS has the expertise to cater to the marine industry and believes in providing its customers a hassle-free and seamless experience.

Some of the other vessels of this series are MV Adinath, MV Kedarnath, and MV Parshvanath, the company said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)