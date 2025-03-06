Gurugram, Mar 6 (PTI) Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Thursday told newly passed out CRPF officers to serve the people and take decisions that are meant for their well being.

He was speaking while officiating as the chief guest at the passing out parade of the 55th batch of trainee CRPF officers at their training academy in Kadarpur here.

"This is a new chapter in your life. I wish you a successful, exciting and challenging career," the CM said.

While holding the national flag today, you should remember that this service is for doing good for the people. You should remember that all your decisions have a deep influence and hence you should act accordingly, Saini told the young officers.

You should not only apprehend criminals but also ensure harmony in society, he said.

A total of 39 trainee officers, including two women, passed out from the academy on Thursday.

These officers, who will now be posted as Assistant Commandants in various internal security theatres of the country, have been trained in battle craft, combat, firing and various other subjects for about 52 weeks.

The Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) with about 3.25 lakh personnel is the world's largest paramilitary force. It is deployed in three main theatres of Left Wing Extremism, counter-terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir and counter-insurgency in the north eastern states.

