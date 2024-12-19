New Delhi, Dec 19 (PTI) Solar energy solutions provider and electric vehicle (EV) charger maker Servotech Power Systems Ltd on Thursday announced its rebranding to Servotech Renewable Power System Ltd.

The company has a long history in power conditioning products and this strategic decision reflects the company's commitment to providing cutting-edge renewable energy solutions and aligns perfectly with its core vision: "Produce Green to Live Green", it said in a statement.

Also Read | Who Is the Highest Tax-Paying Celebrity in India? Check Where Shah Rukh Khan, Thalapathy Vijay, Virat Kohli Stand on List of Top 10 Biggest Celebrity Taxpayers in FY 2024.

Originally focused on power conditioning products, Servotech has evolved over the past decade, progressively dedicating its resources and expertise to the renewable energy sector.

This evolution has seen the company become a prominent manufacturer of solar products and EV chargers.

Also Read | ICG CGEPT Result 2024: Coast Guard Enrolled Personnel Test Examination Results Out at joinindiancoastguard.cdac.in, Know Steps To Download.

Servotech Renewable Power System Ltd Founder & Managing Director Raman Bhatia said in the statement, "This rebranding... clearly communicates our unwavering commitment to driving the adoption of clean energy solutions and reflects our complete dedication to a sustainable future."

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)