Mumbai, December 19: The Indian Coast Guard (ICG) released the ICG CGEPT exam result today, December 19. Candidates who appeared for the ICG Coast Guard Enrolled Personnel Test examination or CGEPT 2024 can check and download the results by visiting the official website of the Indian Coast Guard at joinindiancoastguard.cdac.in. It must be noted that ICG has announced the results for both Navik (General Duty) and Yantrik posts.

The ICG recruitment drive aims to fill a total of 320 vacancies. Out of which, 260 vacancies are for Navik (GD) posts, and 60 are for Yantrik posts. It must be noted that the Indian Coast Guard has commenced recruitment for Navik and Yantrik positions for the year 2025. At present, applications are being accepted through the official ICG portal.

Steps to Download Indian Coast Guard CGEPT Result 2024:

Visit the official website of ICG at joinindiancoastguard.cdac.in

On the homepage, click on the "CGEPT" results link

Next, click on the CGEPT 01/2025 result link

Enter using your login details and other credentials

Click on submit

Take a printout for future reference

Those candidates who are interested and eligible can find detailed information regarding the recruitment process, eligibility criteria, etc, on the dedicated recruitment page. The offline application process for the Indian Coast Guard (ICG) Navik and Yantrik Recruitment 2024 already began on June 13 this year.

Applicants are advised to carefully check the official notification and ensure they meet all eligibility requirements before submitting their applications. For more details, candidates can check the official website of the Indian Coast Guard.

