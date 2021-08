Chennai, Aug 24 (PTI): Southern Railway on Tuesday said it was engaged in commissioning of a new data centre in the city and public, passengers may experience some 'down-time' and restrictions while using the reservation facilities and also in the IRCTC website in this connection.

The Railways manage passenger reservation system, unreserved ticketing through its four data centres in New Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata and Chennai. The Chennai data centre caters to Southern Railway, South Central Railway and South Western Railway.

"A new data centre is being commissioned at Chennai and on account of this down-times will be experienced by railway department users, passengers and public. During this down time, there will also be few restrictions in passenger reservation, and also at the IRCTC (Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation) website," a press release said here. Passengers are advised to book in advance wherever it was possible, the release added.

