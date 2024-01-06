Ludhiana (Punjab), Jan 6 (PTI) Seven employees of the Ludhiana Municipal Corporation have been booked for allegedly embezzling more than Rs 2 crore, police said on Saturday.

The alleged scam came to light after an audit of the municipal corporation's records revealed that more than Rs 2 crore was paid to 44 "ghost employees".

Also Read | RPF Recruitment 2024: Notification Released For 2,250 Constable and SI Posts; Know Age Limit, Educational Qualification and Other Details.

The irregularities were detected during the audit of documents from April 1, 2022, to March 31, 2023.

A case has been registered against seven civic officials following a complaint from Municipal Commissioner Sandeep Rishi, the police said.

Also Read | GATE 2024 Admit Card for Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering Examination Likely To Be Released Today at gate2024.iisc.ac.in, Know How To Download.

Division Number-5 SHO Inspector Jagjit Singh, when contacted, said, "No arrest has been made so far. Most of the accused are from the accounts branch who transferred salaries and increments, among others, worth more than Rs 2 crore to the accounts of the alleged 'ghost employees'."

Rishi said he has suspended all seven officials, including two sanitary inspectors.

Most of the "ghost employees" are allegedly safai karmcharis who have no service record, the officials said.

Showcause notices are also being issued to some others, they added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)