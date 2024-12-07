Shimla, December 7: A seven-year-old girl was allegedly raped by her relative here, police said on Saturday. The accused has been arrested following a complaint by the victim's mother, they said.

In her complaint, the mother said that she had visited her maternal place at Shimla. She alleged that her daughter was sleeping in a room when the accused, who is married, raped her. Foreigner Raped in Himachal Pradesh: Polish Woman Sexually Assaulted in McLeodganj, Accused Arrested.

Hearing cries of the girl, the mother along with other relatives rushed to the room following which the accused fled from the spot. Later, the girl narrated her ordeal to her mother who approached police. Himachal Pradesh Shocker: Nepal Man Kidnaps Teen From Uttar Pradesh Village, Rapes Her in Himachal for Three Months; Held.

A case under sections 64(2) and 65(2) (rape), and 351(2) (criminal intimidation) of BNS and section 6 (aggravated penetrative sexual assault) of Protection of Children Against Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act has been registered and the accused arrested, police said.

Women and Child Helpline Numbers:

Childline India – 1098; Missing Child and Women – 1094; Women’s Helpline – 181; National Commission for Women Helpline – 112; National Commission for Women Helpline Against Violence – 7827170170; Police Women and Senior Citizen Helpline – 1091/1291.

