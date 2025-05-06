Mumbai residents were caught off guard on the evening of May 6 as dust storms, strong winds, and heavy rain hit the city. South Mumbai, including areas like Colaba, experienced a sudden weather shift, with intense gusts and flashes of lightning lighting up the sky. Social media was flooded with videos and photos, showcasing trees swaying violently and reduced visibility. Further dust storms swept across areas like Mira Bhayandar, Thane, and Malad, with visuals showing trees bending under the force of 60–90 km/h winds. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a warning for thunderstorms, with heavy rain expected in Mumbai and surrounding areas, including Navi Mumbai and Thane, in the next few hours. The IMD has also predicted more rain and thunderstorms through May 7-9, with temperatures reaching up to 33 degrees Celsius, further impacting daily activities. Residents have been urged to stay indoors and secure their homes as dust storms and rain continue to affect the region. Weather Forecast Today, May 06: Check Weather Updates, Heatwave Warning, Rain Predictions for Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Shimla and Kolkata.

Mira Bhayandar: Gusty Winds and Rains to Intensify

Nowcast - 02 @ 10 PM ( #MumbaiRains) Dust storms reported at many locations of #Mumbai such as Mira Bhayandar, #Thane and others. Stay indoors for the next few hours. Also rains will intensify soon over some locations along with #thunderstorms ... pic.twitter.com/oFQifhDs2h — Cyclo Cast India (@cyclo_cast_001) May 6, 2025

Colaba: Lightning and Strong Winds Lash South Mumbai

Lightening flash, gusty strong winds and raindrops lash South Mumbai on May 6 night. Residents alert - Keep your vehicles clear off tree branches and bolt the windows. #mumbai #rains #Colaba @mybmc @TOIMumbai @LinkITBlueCollr pic.twitter.com/e8PGSkRwGj — Nimisha Tiwari (@Nimitiwari) May 6, 2025

Malad: Scary Visuals as Thunderstorms Strike

Heavy Rains and Thunderstorms Hit Mumbai

