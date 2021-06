Thane, Jun 22 (PTI) Two women were rescued and one man was arrested after a sex racket was busted in Thane city, police said on Tuesday.

Acting on a tip off that was confirmed by a decoy customer, a man was arrested in Kavesar area, Thane Crime Branch official Ashok Kadlag said.

Kasarwadavli police is probing further, he added.

